US Ready To Expeditiously Negotiate Successor Treaty To New START - Defense Strategy

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 10:04 PM

The United States is ready to expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework with Russia to replace New START when it expires in 2026, according to the new US National Defense Strategy released on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The United States is ready to expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework with Russia to replace New START when it expires in 2026, according to the new US National Defense Strategy released on Thursday.

"The United States is ready to expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework to replace New START when it expires in 2026, although negotiation requires a willing partner operating in good faith," the strategy read.

