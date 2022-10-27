US Ready to Expeditiously Negotiate Successor Treaty to New START - Defense Strategy

The United States is ready to expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework with Russia to replace New START when it expires in 2026, according to the new US National Defense Strategy released on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The United States is ready to expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework with Russia to replace New START when it expires in 2026, according to the new US National Defense Strategy released on Thursday.

