US Ready To Facilitate Aid Approval To North Korea Over Coronavirus Threat - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 03:20 AM

US Ready to Facilitate Aid Approval to North Korea Over Coronavirus Threat - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The United States is concerned about the risk of coronavirus outbreak facing North Korea and is willing to facilitate approval of international aid to the country, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"The United States is deeply concerned about the vulnerability of the North Korean people to a coronavirus outbreak," Ortagus said on Thursday. "We strongly support and encourage the work of U.S. and international aid and health organizations to counter and contain the spread of coronavirus in the DPRK. The United States is ready and prepared to expeditiously facilitate the approval of assistance from these organizations."

