UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ready To Facilitate Israeli-Lebanese Talks Over Maritime Dispute - Senior Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 03:03 PM

US Ready to Facilitate Israeli-Lebanese Talks Over Maritime Dispute - Senior Official

The United States stands ready to help Israel and Lebanon resolve their disputes over the demarcation of maritime borders, Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The United States stands ready to help Israel and Lebanon resolve their disputes over the demarcation of maritime borders, Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab signed a bill on the border demarcation that would allow his country to claim an extra 1,430 square kilometers (552 square miles) of the exclusive economic zone in its dispute with Israel, a condition since rejected by the latter resulting in the suspension of indirect talks between the two sides in October.

"America is ready to alleviate negotiations between Lebanon and Israel over the maritime borders and engage experts to assist in this regard," Hale said after his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun at the Baabda palace.

On Wednesday, the US State Department said that Hale would travel to Beirut from April 13-15 with the aim of "pressing" the country's authorities to form a new government amid the long political deadlock.

He is accompanied by US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea.

During his meeting with Aoun, the diplomat also stressed Washington's commitment to back Lebanon and its people in light of the authorities' failed attempts to comply with their obligations and solve months-long economic problems that are aggravated by the collapse of the national Currency and banking system.

"Today, there is a possibility to form a government able to stop the collapse and carry out reforms, and it will receive our support," Hale said, cited by Aoun's office.

Apart from the Lebanese-US meeting, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is expected to hold talks with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri later on Thursday in Moscow.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Moscow Russia Washington Beirut David United States Lebanon April October Border From Government

Recent Stories

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman reacts to govt’s move to ..

5 minutes ago

UVAS inksMoU with Dairylac to train officials, far ..

6 minutes ago

Kohli reprimanded for IPL temper tantrum

2 minutes ago

500 low-cost apartments ready to be built in Multa ..

2 minutes ago

Demand for COVID-19 Vaccine in Russia 'Far From Gr ..

2 minutes ago

Infinix won the iF DESIGN AWARD 2021

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.