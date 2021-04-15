US Ready to Facilitate Israeli-Lebanese Talks Over Maritime Dispute - Senior Official

The United States stands ready to help Israel and Lebanon resolve their disputes over the demarcation of maritime borders, Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale said on Thursday

Earlier in the week, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab signed a bill on the border demarcation that would allow his country to claim an extra 1,430 square kilometers (552 square miles) of the exclusive economic zone in its dispute with Israel, a condition since rejected by the latter resulting in the suspension of indirect talks between the two sides in October.

"America is ready to alleviate negotiations between Lebanon and Israel over the maritime borders and engage experts to assist in this regard," Hale said after his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun at the Baabda palace.

On Wednesday, the US State Department said that Hale would travel to Beirut from April 13-15 with the aim of "pressing" the country's authorities to form a new government amid the long political deadlock.

He is accompanied by US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea.

During his meeting with Aoun, the diplomat also stressed Washington's commitment to back Lebanon and its people in light of the authorities' failed attempts to comply with their obligations and solve months-long economic problems that are aggravated by the collapse of the national Currency and banking system.

"Today, there is a possibility to form a government able to stop the collapse and carry out reforms, and it will receive our support," Hale said, cited by Aoun's office.

Apart from the Lebanese-US meeting, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is expected to hold talks with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri later on Thursday in Moscow.