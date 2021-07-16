UrduPoint.com
US Ready To Give Vaccines To Cuba If Assured They Will Reach Population - Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:00 AM

US Ready to Give Vaccines to Cuba if Assured They Will Reach Population - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The United States is ready to provide Cuba with a significant number of coronavirus vaccine doses if given assurances that international organizations will administer them to the general population, US President Joe Biden tsaid.

"I'd be prepared to give significant amounts of vaccine if in fact I was assured an international organization would administer those vaccines and do it in a way that average citizens would have access to those vaccines," Biden said during a press conference on Thursday.

