US Ready to Help EU End Energy Dependence on Russia - Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden urged the European Union to get rid of energy dependence on Russia and promised to work together to that end.

"You must end this dependence on Russian fossil fuels and we, the United States, will help," he said in a speech in Warsaw that wrapped up his EU trip.

Biden suggested that the EU and the US should act as quickly as possible to "clean renewable energy" and said that his administration would work together with Brussels to get Europe through what he called as an immediate energy crisis.