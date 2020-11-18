UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ready To Help Tbilisi Deepen Euro-Atlantic Ties - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 02:04 PM

US Ready to Help Tbilisi Deepen Euro-Atlantic Ties - Pompeo

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has offered Georgia assistance from Washington in strengthening its Euro-Atlantic connections as well democratic institutions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has offered Georgia assistance from Washington in strengthening its Euro-Atlantic connections as well democratic institutions.

The US official arrived in Tbilisi on Tuesday.

"Thrilled to be in Tbilisi.

The United States and Georgia have a strong relationship built upon our shared commitment to freedom and independence. We are committed to helping Georgia deepen its Euro-Atlantic ties and strengthen its democratic institutions," Pompeo tweeted.

The state secretary earlier met with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and is currently having a meeting with Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington Tbilisi Independence Georgia United States From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Latvian President on Nati ..

5 minutes ago

Police Use Tear Gas on Protesters in Paris Rally A ..

17 seconds ago

Taiwan Air Force Grounds F-16 Jets After Losing Co ..

18 seconds ago

Despite challenges, Pakistan heading towards econo ..

20 seconds ago

Over-speeding Oil tanker overturns in Karachi

21 seconds ago

CIS Eliminated 22 Terrorist Cells Since Beginning ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.