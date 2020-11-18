US Ready To Help Tbilisi Deepen Euro-Atlantic Ties - Pompeo
Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 02:04 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has offered Georgia assistance from Washington in strengthening its Euro-Atlantic connections as well democratic institutions.
The US official arrived in Tbilisi on Tuesday.
"Thrilled to be in Tbilisi.
The United States and Georgia have a strong relationship built upon our shared commitment to freedom and independence. We are committed to helping Georgia deepen its Euro-Atlantic ties and strengthen its democratic institutions," Pompeo tweeted.
The state secretary earlier met with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and is currently having a meeting with Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.