US Ready to Impose Export Controls on Russia If Situation Escalates in Ukraine - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United States is ready to impose export controls on Russia if the event of any escalation in the situation in Ukraine, a senior US administration official said on Tuesday.

"In addition to financial sanctions, which have immediate and visible effect on the day they are implemented, we are also prepared to impose novel export controls," the official told reporters during a telephonic press briefing.