US Ready to Impose Sanctions on Russia If Moves Forward With 'Annexation' - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2022 | 12:16 AM

The United States and its allies are prepared to impose new sanctions on Russia if it moves forward with the "annexation" of Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine after referendums, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday

The breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR) as well as the Russian-controlled regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson hold referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.

"We are prepared to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia, along with our allies and partners, in response to these actions, if they move forward with annexation," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing, adding that the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with security assistance.

