UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ready To Join Talks With N. Korea In Two Weeks, Thinks Progress Possible - Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:30 AM

US Ready to Join Talks With N. Korea in Two Weeks, Thinks Progress Possible - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The United States is prepared to join talks with North Korea in two weeks and believes that progress is possible, US Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament Robert Wood told reporters on Monday.

On Saturday, a delegation from Pyongyang walked out of working-level denuclearization talks with US officials in Sweden. According to the Yonhap news Agency, a North Korean diplomat afterward said the United States came empty-handed. The talks marked the first high-level discussions between US and North Korean officials since February's Hanoi summit.

"The Swedish government that hosted the talks in essence invited the United States and the DPRK [North Korea] to resume the talks in two weeks' time, and we are prepared to do that," Wood said. "We came to the table with some creative ideas for how to address some of these issues and I think there is a possibility to make some real progress but we have to see what happens."

Wood, who is also the US Special Representative for Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BWC) issues, said Saturday's talks in Stockholm were "good discussions.

"

Earlier on Monday, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said South Korean, US and Japanese nuclear envoys will hold a trilateral meeting in Washington in the coming days to coordinate positions following the failed working-level nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea in Stockholm.

The United States has refuted North Korea's claims that the Saturday denuclearization talks were not a success, with the US State Department pointing to some new initiatives that could help make progress in the negotiations.

The negotiations were supposed to focus on making progress in the implementation of the agreement reached during the first US-North Korean summit in Singapore in June 2018. The agreement included a set of obligations to establish new bilateral relations, achieve peace and work toward the full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

On Sunday, the North Korean Foreign Ministry warned the United States that if Washington did not get rid of a "hostile policy" toward Pyongyang and did not propose a realistic solution to denuclearization by the end of the year, North Korea would not continue negotiations.

Related Topics

Washington Nuclear Pyongyang Progress Singapore Seoul Stockholm Hanoi United States Sweden North Korea February June Sunday 2018 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Ordinance regarding CPEC promulgated on 5th Octobe ..

13 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Arab Parliament delegat ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers, participant ..

51 minutes ago

Sindh govt -Turkish company agree to work jointly ..

18 minutes ago

Illegal oil agency sealed in Dera Ghazi Khan

42 minutes ago

Scoreboards in 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Sri La ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.