US Ready to Join Talks With N. Korea in Two Weeks, Thinks Progress Possible - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The United States is prepared to join talks with North Korea in two weeks and believes that progress is possible, US Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament Robert Wood told reporters on Monday.

On Saturday, a delegation from Pyongyang walked out of working-level denuclearization talks with US officials in Sweden. According to the Yonhap news Agency, a North Korean diplomat afterward said the United States came empty-handed. The talks marked the first high-level discussions between US and North Korean officials since February's Hanoi summit.

"The Swedish government that hosted the talks in essence invited the United States and the DPRK [North Korea] to resume the talks in two weeks' time, and we are prepared to do that," Wood said. "We came to the table with some creative ideas for how to address some of these issues and I think there is a possibility to make some real progress but we have to see what happens."

Wood, who is also the US Special Representative for Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BWC) issues, said Saturday's talks in Stockholm were "good discussions.

Earlier on Monday, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said South Korean, US and Japanese nuclear envoys will hold a trilateral meeting in Washington in the coming days to coordinate positions following the failed working-level nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea in Stockholm.

The United States has refuted North Korea's claims that the Saturday denuclearization talks were not a success, with the US State Department pointing to some new initiatives that could help make progress in the negotiations.

The negotiations were supposed to focus on making progress in the implementation of the agreement reached during the first US-North Korean summit in Singapore in June 2018. The agreement included a set of obligations to establish new bilateral relations, achieve peace and work toward the full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

On Sunday, the North Korean Foreign Ministry warned the United States that if Washington did not get rid of a "hostile policy" toward Pyongyang and did not propose a realistic solution to denuclearization by the end of the year, North Korea would not continue negotiations.