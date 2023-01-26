UrduPoint.com

US Ready To Lift Sanctions If Russia Negotiates Seriously, Withdraws Troops - Nuland

US Ready to Lift Sanctions if Russia Negotiates Seriously, Withdraws Troops - Nuland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The United States would be ready to lift sanctions it has imposed on Russia if Moscow decides to negotiate seriously and pulls out its forces from Ukraine, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"In the context of a Russian decision to negotiate seriously and withdraw its forces from Ukraine and return territory, I would certainly favor and I believe Secretary Blinken would also favor sanctions relief," Nuland said.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the US-led collective West imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia and provided tens of billions in military and other aid to Kiev.

However, the moves led to an increase in inflation, including the prices of electricity, fuel and food in Europe and in the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier the policy to contain and weaken Russia is a long-term strategy for the collective West and the imposed sanctions have dealt a severe blow to the global economy. Putin said the main goal of the collective West is to make the lives of millions of people worse. However, Putin and other Russian officials have repeatedly said that Russia will solve the problems created by the policies of the collective West.

