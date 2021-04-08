UrduPoint.com
US Ready To Lift Sanctions Imposed On Iran Inconsistent With JCPOA - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:50 AM

US Ready to Lift Sanctions Imposed on Iran Inconsistent With JCPOA - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The United States is prepared to lift sanctions imposed on Iran to resume mutual compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement, State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are prepared to lift sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]," Price said during a daily briefing.

The spokesperson reiterated that there will be no unilateral gestures as the United States favors a "compliance for compliance" formula.

A US delegation is attending an in-person meeting by the JCPOA members in Vienna to discuss steps needed to fully restore the nuclear agreement.

The US representatives had meetings with counterparts from China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom, but are not expected to engage in direct talks with Iran's team.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the P5+1 group of countries. The agreement required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and began imposing sanctions on Iran in violation of the nuclear agreement.

