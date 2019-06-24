US Ready to Lift Sanctions Off Iran, Restore Diplomatic Ties, But Needs Deal First - Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The United States is ready to lift all the sanctions against Iran and restore diplomatic ties with Tehran, but there would have to be a comprehensive deal first, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said Monday.

"If we can reach a comprehensive agreement, the United States is prepared to lift all of our sanctions, restore diplomatic ties that were broken 40 years ago, and to welcome the Iranian people into the international community, but we need to get to the deal first," Hook told reporters.

The United States is looking for a "truly comprehensive deal," which would address Iran's nuclear and missile programs as well as Tehran's regional policy, Hook said.

"There is no back channel currently operating between the United States government and the Iranian government," Hook added.