US Ready to Listen to Russia Explanations at UNSC Meeting Over Ukraine - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The United States is ready to listen to Russia explain its actions doing during the upcoming UN Security Council meeting over Ukraine next week but is prepared to call out disinformation, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday.

"We also see Monday's meeting as an opportunity for Russia to explain what it is doing and we've come prepared to listen, we'll also be prepared to call out disinformation and diversionary tactics Russia may use including their claims that Ukraine is provoking the conflict and NATO is to blame for these tensions," the official said.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will speak during Monday's UN Security Council meeting and will be prepared to respond to Russia's position, the official said.

The United States expects other UN Security Council member states to express a desire to resolve tensions through diplomacy rather than war, the official said. The United States is confident there is broad support across the UN Security Council to uphold the meeting if there is a procedural challenge, the official added.

The US mission at the United Nations has been very engaged in diplomatic efforts to address the situation around Ukraine, the official said, adding that Thomas-Greenfield meets regularly with her counterparts from Europe, Russia, China and Ukraine.

Military escalation in Ukraine could undermine international order and lead to devastating humanitarian crisis, the upcoming UN Security Council meeting to address the Ukraine crisis will compliment the bilateral and multilateral security talks that have taken place this month, the official said.

The United States and its allies have accused Russia of amassing troops and military equipment in preparation for an invasion of Ukraine. Washington has threatened massive sanctions should Russia decide to invade Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected the accusations, saying that it has the right to move its troops within its sovereign territory and is not planning to attack any country.