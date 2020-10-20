US Ready to Meet Immediately With Russia to Finalize Nuclear Arms Deal - State Dept.

The Trump administration is prepared to meet with their Russian counterparts immediately to finalize an agreement on nuclear arms control, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday

"The United States is prepared to meet immediately to finalize a verifiable agreement. We expect Russia to empower its diplomats to do the same," Ortagus said.

Washington appreciates Moscow's willingness to make progress on the issue of nuclear arms control, she added.