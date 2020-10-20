UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ready To Meet Immediately With Russia To Finalize Nuclear Arms Deal - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:06 PM

US Ready to Meet Immediately With Russia to Finalize Nuclear Arms Deal - State Dept.

The Trump administration is prepared to meet with their Russian counterparts immediately to finalize an agreement on nuclear arms control, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The Trump administration is prepared to meet with their Russian counterparts immediately to finalize an agreement on nuclear arms control, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States is prepared to meet immediately to finalize a verifiable agreement. We expect Russia to empower its diplomats to do the same," Ortagus said.

Washington appreciates Moscow's willingness to make progress on the issue of nuclear arms control, she added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear Trump Progress Same United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation, ADHA sign MoU to expedi ..

23 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre launches trial of &#03 ..

23 minutes ago

UAEFA, its Japanese counterpart renew MoU for exch ..

38 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 5 businesses, warns 4 for viol ..

38 minutes ago

ADDED bans selling bagged cement with no quality c ..

53 minutes ago

Bee’ah commences operations in KSA

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.