UrduPoint.com

US Ready To Meet With North Korea Without Preconditions - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Ready to Meet With North Korea Without Preconditions - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The United States is ready to hold a meeting with the North Korean leadership without preconditions to resolve the pressing issue of the Korean peninsula denuclearization, US Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Monday.

"We are prepared to meet with the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) without preconditions and we certainly hope that the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach," Porter said at a press briefing.

Porter underscored that the US' goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Earlier in September, the United States State Department said it considers the North Korean missile launches to be a threat to the country's neighbors and the international community, and urged Pyongyang to return to dialogue on denuclearization.

During a trilateral meeting in September, high-ranking diplomats from Japan, South Korea and the United States discussed a possible response to the North Korean missile tests. The parties agreed to continue cooperation on the denuclearization of North Korea by combining dialogue with Pyongyang and sanctions pressure.

Related Topics

Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States North Korea September From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

15 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

8 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourism’s restart

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.