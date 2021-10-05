US Ready to Meet With North Korea Without Preconditions - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The United States is ready to meet with the officials from North Korea without preconditions, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday, adding that Washington is working with its allies in the Indo-Pacific over the Korea issue.

"We are coordinating closely with allies, including in the Indo-Pacific... We are also ready to meet with North Korea without preconditions," Price said.