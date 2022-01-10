UrduPoint.com

US Ready To Move 'Expeditiously' In Security Talks With Russia, No Timetable Yet - Sherman

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 11:12 PM

US Ready to Move 'Expeditiously' in Security Talks With Russia, No Timetable Yet - Sherman

The United States is ready to move as expeditiously as possible in security talks with Russia, but no timetable has been set yet, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The United States is ready to move as expeditiously as possible in security talks with Russia, but no timetable has been set yet, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday.

"(T)hese kinds of arms control negotiations, as Mr.

(Vladimir) Putin said, don't happen in just a day or even a week. They are generally quite complex, very technical, and take some time, but we are certainly ready to move as expeditiously as one possibly can in these circumstances," Sherman told a press briefing after the talks with Russia in Geneva.

The diplomat added she has hope about the security talks with Russia but cares more about results.

