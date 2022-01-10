US Ready to Move Swiftly in Security Talks With Russia, No Timetable Yet - Sherman

The United States is ready to move as expeditiously as possible in security talks with Russia, but no timetable has been set yet, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The United States is ready to move as expeditiously as possible in security talks with Russia, but no timetable has been set yet, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday.

"(T)hese kinds of arms control negotiations, as Mr. (Vladimir) Putin said, don't happen in just a day or even a week. They are generally quite complex, very technical, and take some time, but we are certainly ready to move as expeditiously as one possibly can in these circumstances," Sherman told a press briefing after the talks with Russia in Geneva.

The diplomat added she has hope about the security talks with Russia but cares more about results.

"We didn't set out a specific timetable for anything.

The Russians had said that they'd like to move swiftly. We accept that to the extent that there are actions we can take. There's work that can be done, we're happy to move as quickly as possible," Sherman added.

Earlier on Monday, Russia and the United States held strategic stability talks in Geneva. Among the topics were the security guarantees that were proposed by Moscow and include, in particular, provisions on the mutual non-deployment of intermediate and short-range missiles and limits on military exercises.

The meeting was held in a closed format at the US Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva. The Russian and American delegations were headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Deputy Secretary Sherman, respectively.