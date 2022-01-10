UrduPoint.com

US Ready To Move Swiftly In Security Talks With Russia, No Timetable Yet - Sherman

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 11:31 PM

US Ready to Move Swiftly in Security Talks With Russia, No Timetable Yet - Sherman

The United States is ready to move as expeditiously as possible in security talks with Russia, but no timetable has been set yet, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The United States is ready to move as expeditiously as possible in security talks with Russia, but no timetable has been set yet, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday.

"(T)hese kinds of arms control negotiations, as Mr. (Vladimir) Putin said, don't happen in just a day or even a week. They are generally quite complex, very technical, and take some time, but we are certainly ready to move as expeditiously as one possibly can in these circumstances," Sherman told a press briefing after the talks with Russia in Geneva.

The diplomat added she has hope about the security talks with Russia but cares more about results.

"We didn't set out a specific timetable for anything.

The Russians had said that they'd like to move swiftly. We accept that to the extent that there are actions we can take. There's work that can be done, we're happy to move as quickly as possible," Sherman added.

Earlier on Monday, Russia and the United States held strategic stability talks in Geneva. Among the topics were the security guarantees that were proposed by Moscow and include, in particular, provisions on the mutual non-deployment of intermediate and short-range missiles and limits on military exercises.

The meeting was held in a closed format at the US Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva. The Russian and American delegations were headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Deputy Secretary Sherman, respectively.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva Sherman United States

Recent Stories

US Not Ready to Resolve Issues of Security Guarant ..

US Not Ready to Resolve Issues of Security Guarantees in Way That Suits Moscow - ..

8 minutes ago
 New Putin-Biden Contact Not Being Worked Out Yet - ..

New Putin-Biden Contact Not Being Worked Out Yet - Ryabkov

8 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to legislate tourism police squad soon ..

Punjab govt to legislate tourism police squad soon: Hassan Khawar

8 minutes ago
 'Playing With Fire' Not in US Interests, Changes i ..

'Playing With Fire' Not in US Interests, Changes in Relations With Russia Needed ..

8 minutes ago
 Biden, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Conflict, ..

Biden, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Conflict, Peace Opportunities - White Ho ..

8 minutes ago
 UN Encouraged by US-Russia Security Talks - Spokes ..

UN Encouraged by US-Russia Security Talks - Spokesman

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.