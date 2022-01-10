US Ready to Move Swiftly on Talks With Russia But Not on Arms Control Issues - Sherman

The United States is prepared to move swiftly to resolve security issues with Russia but matters related to arms control cannot be negotiated within weeks, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday

"Russian officials have said in public and in private that they want to move swiftly and the United States is ready to do so," Sherman told reporters in a conference call. "At the same time, negotiations on complex topics like arms control cannot be completed in a matter of days or even weeks."

Sherman added that security talks in Geneva did include missile placement.