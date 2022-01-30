UrduPoint.com

US Ready To Negotiate With Pyongyang Following North Korean Missile Launches - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2022 | 08:10 PM

US Ready to Negotiate With Pyongyang Following North Korean Missile Launches - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) The United States is ready to sit down at the negotiating table with Pyongyang, but will still continue to build up its military potential in the region to protect itself and its allies, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said following North Korea's latest missile launches.

"The other thing is, we got to make sure that the ally on the Korean Peninsula is strong.

We remain committed to a denuclearized Korean Peninsula. We remain committed to a lot of talks with Pyongyang. We're willing to sit down without precondition to have those kinds of dialogues," Kirby told Fox news.

At the same time, the Pentagon spokesman noted that, alongside diplomacy, Washington also seeks to ensure it is "ready militarily" in the region in response to the threat of continued missile launches from North Korea.

Related Topics

Washington Pentagon Pyongyang Same United States North Korea From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

11 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

19 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>