US Ready to Negotiate With Pyongyang Following North Korean Missile Launches - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) The United States is ready to sit down at the negotiating table with Pyongyang, but will still continue to build up its military potential in the region to protect itself and its allies, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said following North Korea's latest missile launches.

"The other thing is, we got to make sure that the ally on the Korean Peninsula is strong.

We remain committed to a denuclearized Korean Peninsula. We remain committed to a lot of talks with Pyongyang. We're willing to sit down without precondition to have those kinds of dialogues," Kirby told Fox news.

At the same time, the Pentagon spokesman noted that, alongside diplomacy, Washington also seeks to ensure it is "ready militarily" in the region in response to the threat of continued missile launches from North Korea.