US Ready To Offer Ukraine All Possible Assistance After Plane Crash In Iran - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:30 PM

The United States is extending an offer of assistance to Ukraine after Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight 752 crashed outside Tehran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday

"The US Department of State extends our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the 176 passengers and crew killed in the tragic crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS 752," Pompeo said. "The United States will continue to follow this incident closely and stands prepared to offer Ukraine all possible assistance. The United States calls for complete cooperation with any investigation into the cause of the crash."

Early on Wednesday, UIA flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff from the Imam Khomeini International Airport claiming the lives of all 167 passengers - mostly Canadians and Iranians - and nine Ukrainian crew members.

