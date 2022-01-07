US Ready to Propose Scaling Back Troops, Drills in Europe in Talks With Russia - Reports

The Biden administration is prepared to offer scaling back the number of US troops and military drills conducted in Eastern Europe if Russia agrees to reduce its military activity near Ukraine's border, NBC reported on Friday citing current and former US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The Biden administration is prepared to offer scaling back the number of US troops and military drills conducted in Eastern Europe if Russia agrees to reduce its military activity near Ukraine's border, NBC reported on Friday citing current and former US officials.

The United States is compiling a list of options for force posture changes in Europe that will be discussed with Russia at next week's bilateral security talks, the report said.