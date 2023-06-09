UrduPoint.com

US Ready To Provide Canada With Any Additional Help In Fighting Ongoing Wildfires - Biden

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 12:10 AM

US Ready to Provide Canada With Any Additional Help in Fighting Ongoing Wildfires - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he offered Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau any additional help to fight the ongoing wildfires raging throughout the country, particularly those in Quebec.

"Yesterday I spoke with Prime Minister Trudeau and offered any additional help Canada needs to rapidly accelerate the effort to put out these fires, particularly those in Quebec, where the fires are having the most direct impacts on American communities," Biden said in a statement.

Biden added he has left instructions for the National Interagency Fire Center to quickly address Canadian requests for additional help, including firefighters and air tankers.

The President has also asked from the US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to provide him with updates on efforts to manage air traffic which has been greatly impacted by lowering air quality resulting from massive smoke clouds coming from Canada.

Biden pursued saying that air quality monitoring is being done by the Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, who's been asked to provide the US public with updates relevant to affected zip codes.

According to the Canadian Ministry of Emergency Preparedness, there are currently over 410 active wildfires that have devastated Canadian forests in the last several weeks from the Canadian province of British Columbia to Nova Scotia.

The smoke has also compromised the air quality of over 100 million US citizens across 18 states.

