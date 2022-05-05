US Ready to Provide Sweden With Security Guarantees While It Mulls Joining NATO - Linde

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Washington is ready to provide security guarantees to Stockholm until Sweden makes its final decision on joining NATO, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said.

Sweden may apply for NATO membership later this month or in June, according to media reports. Finland may apply to join the alliance on May 12.

"I can say that after the conversation with (US Secretary of State) Antony Blinken and several senators, who are responsible for these issues, that the US is greatly interested in Sweden's and Finland's accession to NATO ... Therefore, there is readiness to provide different types of security guarantees," Linde told the SVT broadcaster, without providing further details.

The Ukrainian crisis has spurred an extensive debate in both Finland and Sweden on abandoning decades of neutrality and joining NATO amid a shifting security situation in Europe. In the past two months, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finland's Sanna Marin initiated high-level discussions, both at home and abroad, about terms and consequences of applying for NATO membership. Their formal decision is expected by the alliance's June summit in Madrid.

In March, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance will fast-track the membership applications of Finland and Sweden if they decide to join.