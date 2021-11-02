UrduPoint.com

US Ready To Pursue First Sanctions Against Those Fueling Ethiopia Crisis - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:11 PM

US Ready to Pursue First Sanctions Against Those Fueling Ethiopia Crisis - State Dept.

The United States is ready to impose sanctions on those impeding a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia and hindering humanitarian operations there, Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The United States is ready to impose sanctions on those impeding a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia and hindering humanitarian operations there, Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said on Tuesday.

"The United States is prepared to pursue the first sanctions under the executive order President Biden signed in September against those fueling this crisis and obstructing humanitarian operations. We will be targeting all parties implicated," Feltman remarked.

The Ethiopian leadership must decide whether to proceed along the current path that will lead to sanctions or go down another path that could become beneficial for the bilateral relationship with the United States, the envoy continued.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden announced he is going to remove Ethiopia from the list of beneficiaries under the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which provides access to duty-free trade, if Addis Ababa fails to address human rights violations by January 1.

The north of the African country has been gripped by an internal conflict for almost a year. In November 2020, the authorities accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front, which has been dominating the political landscape of Ethiopia for almost three decades, of attacking a military base. The government forces launched a counter-operation, supported by neighboring Eritrea.

In spring 2021, Ethiopia announced the withdrawal of Eritrean troops from the Tigray region. In June, the rebels seized the administrative center of Tigray, Mekelle, prompting the government to declare a ceasefire. However, the insurgents later said that they stepped up offensive and took control of a major part of the south of Tigray.

