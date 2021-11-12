US Ready to Pursue More Ethiopia Sanctions, Including Against Tigray Rebels - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The United States stands ready to pursue more Ethiopia-related sanctions, including against the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a senior administration official said on Friday.

"The United States remains gravely concerned about the conduct of all parties of the conflict, including Eritrean forces and stands ready to pursue additional actions, including against the Government of Ethiopia and the TPLF, if parties do not make any tangible progress toward a cessation of hostilities," the official told reporters in a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, the United States announced Ethiopia-related sanctions against two individuals and four entities, including the Eritrean Defense Forces.