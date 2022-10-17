US Ready to Quickly Start Talks With Russia on Treaty to Replace New START - Diplomat

The United States is ready to quickly start negotiations on a new arms control framework to replace the New START Treaty when it expires in 2026, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Arms Control Mallory Stewart said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The United States is ready to quickly start negotiations on a new arms control framework to replace the New START Treaty when it expires in 2026, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Arms Control Mallory Stewart said on Monday.

"The United States is ready to expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework to replace New START when it expires in 2026," Stewart said during a meeting of the UN's First Committee on disarmament.

"The United States is committed to the full effective implementation of New START, including the resumption of on-site inspections which were paused in March 2020, due to the COVID pandemic," she added.