UrduPoint.com

US Ready To Reach Written Understandings On Security With Russia - Biden

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 11:20 AM

US Ready to Reach Written Understandings on Security With Russia - Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Washington is ready to reach written understandings on security guarantees with Russia to address their concerns, US President Joe Biden said.

"This weekend I spoke again with (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin to make clear that we are ready to keep pursuing high-level diplomacy to reach written understandings among Russia, the United States, and the nations of Europe to address legitimate security concerns if that's what ” his wish.

Their security concerns and ours," Biden said in his remarks on Russia and Ukraine, as quoted by the White House late on Tuesday.

The US leader also expressed confidence that there are "real ways to address our respective security concerns."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Washington White House Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

Shakhbut bin Nahyan, Angolan minister review advan ..

Shakhbut bin Nahyan, Angolan minister review advancing cooperation

36 minutes ago
 Serbia celebrates National Day at Expo Dubai 2020

Serbia celebrates National Day at Expo Dubai 2020

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th February 2022

2 hours ago
 SCC to hold its session to discuss policy of Sharj ..

SCC to hold its session to discuss policy of Sharjah Sports Council

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Police returns around AED 500 million to t ..

Sharjah Police returns around AED 500 million to their owners in 2021

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>