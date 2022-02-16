US Ready to Reach Written Understandings on Security With Russia - Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Washington is ready to reach written understandings on security guarantees with Russia to address their concerns, US President Joe Biden said.

"This weekend I spoke again with (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin to make clear that we are ready to keep pursuing high-level diplomacy to reach written understandings among Russia, the United States, and the nations of Europe to address legitimate security concerns if that's what ” his wish.

Their security concerns and ours," Biden said in his remarks on Russia and Ukraine, as quoted by the White House late on Tuesday.

The US leader also expressed confidence that there are "real ways to address our respective security concerns."