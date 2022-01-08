UrduPoint.com

US Ready To Reconfirm To Russia Readiness To Institute Risk-Reduction Measures - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Institute Risk-Reduction Measures - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The United States is prepared to reconfirm to Russia its readiness to increase transparency and institute new risk-reduction measures if Russia scales back its military activity near Ukraine's border, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"Next week, we'll reconfirm our readiness to increase transparency, institute new risk-reduction measures renew efforts to address nuclear and conventional threats to European security," Blinken said during a press briefing.

Blinken said the United States wants a predictable and stable relationship with Russia and emphasized that both countries can improve overall security.

