US Ready To Reschedule New START Talks With Russia 'at Earliest Possible Date' - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 08:30 PM

The United States stands ready to reschedule talks with Russia on the New START Treaty "at the earliest possible date," CNN reported on Monday citing a State Department spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) The United States stands ready to reschedule talks with Russia on the New START Treaty "at the earliest possible date," CNN reported on Monday citing a State Department spokesperson.

"The Russian side informed the United States that Russia has unilaterally postponed the meeting and stated that it would propose new dates," the spokesperson was quoted by the broadcaster as saying.

"(The US) is ready to reschedule at the earliest possible date as resuming inspections is a priority for sustaining the treaty as an instrument of stability."

According to the spokesperson, Moscow informed Washington of its decision to postpone the talks in "recent days."

A meeting to discuss the implementation of the New START Treaty was scheduled to take place on November 29 in Cairo, Egypt.

