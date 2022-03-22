US Ready to Respond Ii Russia Conducts Cyber Attacks Against Critical Infrastructure - WH

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The United States is ready to respond should Russia launch cyber attacks against critical US infrastructure, US Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger said on Monday.

"The United States is not seeking confrontation with Russia, but he (President Joe Biden) has also said that if Russia conducts disruptive cyberattacks against critical infrastructure, we will be prepared to respond," Neuberger said during a press briefing.