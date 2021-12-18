US Ready to Resume JCPOA Talks Before End of Year, No Date Yet on 8th Round - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The Biden administration is ready to resume talks before the end of the year to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) but an eighth round of negotiations in Vienna has not been scheduled, a senior State Department official said.

"Can we resume before the end of the year? Sure we could," the official said during a conference call on Friday. "We stand ready to return, it wasn't our choice to leave. As far as I know, there's been no date announced for an eighth round."

The official said it is surprising that Iran chose to conclude the seventh round of negotiations in Vienna on Friday because the United States and other members of the P5+1 group of signatories were ready to continue work to advance talks.