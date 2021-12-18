UrduPoint.com

US Ready To Resume JCPOA Talks Before End Of Year, No Date Yet On 8th Round - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 04:10 AM

US Ready to Resume JCPOA Talks Before End of Year, No Date Yet on 8th Round - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The Biden administration is ready to resume talks before the end of the year to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) but an eighth round of negotiations in Vienna has not been scheduled, a senior State Department official said.

"Can we resume before the end of the year? Sure we could," the official said during a conference call on Friday. "We stand ready to return, it wasn't our choice to leave. As far as I know, there's been no date announced for an eighth round."

The official said it is surprising that Iran chose to conclude the seventh round of negotiations in Vienna on Friday because the United States and other members of the P5+1 group of signatories were ready to continue work to advance talks.

Related Topics

Iran Vienna United States

Recent Stories

Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m M ..

Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m Medley Relay

3 hours ago
 Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

4 hours ago
 US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabili ..

US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabilities in Java-Based Software - ..

4 hours ago
 Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday A ..

Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday Amid Omicron Fears

4 hours ago
 PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality ..

PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality

4 hours ago
 US 'Fundamentally Prepared' for Dialogue With Russ ..

US 'Fundamentally Prepared' for Dialogue With Russia - National Security Adviser ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.