US Ready To Resume Negotiations With North Korea - Mission To UN

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 04:56 PM

US Ready to Resume Negotiations With North Korea - Mission to UN

The United States is ready to resume talks with Pyongyang on the goals that were described at the 2018 Singapore Summit, including the denuclearization of North Korea, the US mission to the UN in Vienna said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The United States is ready to resume talks with Pyongyang on the goals that were described at the 2018 Singapore Summit, including the denuclearization of North Korea, the US mission to the UN in Vienna said Thursday.

"The United States Flag of United States stands ready to resume negotiations with the DPRK Flag of North Korea toward the goals committed to at the 2018 Singapore Summit, including the complete denuclearization of the DPRK." the diplomatic mission said on Twitter.

