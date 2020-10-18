UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ready To Sanction Anyone Contributing To Weapons Supply, Sale To Iran - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

US Ready to Sanction Anyone Contributing to Weapons Supply, Sale to Iran - Pompeo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) Washington is ready to introduce sanctions against any individual or organization that contributes to the supply, sale, or transfer of conventional arms to or from Iran, as these actions violate UN Security Council resolutions on the matter, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday, then day when the UN arms embargo on Tehran expired.

"On September 19, virtually all UN sanctions on Iran returned, including re-imposition of the UN arms embargo. Accordingly, the export of certain conventional arms to Iran is a violation of UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1929 and the procurement of any arms or related materiel from Iran is a violation of UNSCR 1747.

The United States is prepared to use its domestic authorities to sanction any individual or entity that materially contributes to the supply, sale, or transfer of conventional arms to or from Iran, as well as those who provide technical training, financial support and services, and other assistance related to these arms," Pompeo said in a statement.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry released a statement at the strike of midnight declaring that it was no longer barred from procuring or selling arms under as the UN Security Council embargo time span has ended.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Iran Washington Sale Tehran United States September Sunday All From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Wedding receptions, social events allowed to resum ..

6 minutes ago

UAE participates in UNESCO meeting to discuss retu ..

6 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates heritage area in Khor ..

21 minutes ago

Winners for HIPA’s ‘Your Office’ Instagram P ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways champions UAE’s Frontline Heroes

3 hours ago

UAE, Iceland discuss cultural cooperation

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.