US Ready to Sanction Anyone Contributing to Weapons Supply, Sale to Iran - Pompeo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) Washington is ready to introduce sanctions against any individual or organization that contributes to the supply, sale, or transfer of conventional arms to or from Iran, as these actions violate UN Security Council resolutions on the matter, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday, then day when the UN arms embargo on Tehran expired.

"On September 19, virtually all UN sanctions on Iran returned, including re-imposition of the UN arms embargo. Accordingly, the export of certain conventional arms to Iran is a violation of UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1929 and the procurement of any arms or related materiel from Iran is a violation of UNSCR 1747.

The United States is prepared to use its domestic authorities to sanction any individual or entity that materially contributes to the supply, sale, or transfer of conventional arms to or from Iran, as well as those who provide technical training, financial support and services, and other assistance related to these arms," Pompeo said in a statement.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry released a statement at the strike of midnight declaring that it was no longer barred from procuring or selling arms under as the UN Security Council embargo time span has ended.