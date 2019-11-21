US Ready to Sanction Nicaragua to Support Calls for Democracy - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The United States is prepared to use sanctions against the Nicaraguan government in response to its siege of a church in the city of Masaya where protesters on hunger strike are being denied water and electricity , State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release on Thursday.

"The United States stands ready to use all economic and diplomatic means at our disposal to support the Nicaraguan people's calls for a restoration of democracy," Ortagus said.