US Ready To Sanction Nicaragua To Support Calls For Democracy - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:13 PM

US Ready to Sanction Nicaragua to Support Calls for Democracy - State Dept.

The United States is prepared to use sanctions against the Nicaraguan government in response to its siege of a church in the city of Masaya where protesters on hunger strike are being denied water and electricity, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The United States is prepared to use sanctions against the Nicaraguan government in response to its siege of a church in the city of Masaya where protesters on hunger strike are being denied water and electricity, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release on Thursday.

"The United States stands ready to use all economic and diplomatic means at our disposal to support the Nicaraguan people's calls for a restoration of democracy," Ortagus said.

