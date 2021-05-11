UrduPoint.com
US Ready To Send COVID-19 Vaccines To North Korea - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The United States is ready to share COVID-19 vaccines with North Korea and provide Pyongyang other assistance in combatting the coronavirus, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The Biden administration thinks North Korea will not be ready to engage with the United States on important international issues until the threat of pandemic has passed, the sources said.

The US should accompany this assistance with effective monitoring to ensure that vaccines reach those who are most in need, one of the officials said.

However, there are no immediate plans to share such support, the official added.

In late April, the US COVID-19 response team senior adviser Andrew Slavitt confirmed that Washington is looking at options to share about 60 million AstraZeneca doses with other countries over the next two months, with 10 million doses to be distributed globally right after the food and Drug Administration grants authorization vaccine.

