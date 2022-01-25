UrduPoint.com

US Ready To Send Troops To Europe In 5 Days In Event Of Ukraine Escalation - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US Ready to Send Troops to Europe in 5 Days in Event of Ukraine Escalation - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United States is ready to deploy its extra troops to Europe within five days if any escalation takes place in Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"They are just being notified today," Kirby told a press briefing.

"Some of these units are already, just by nature of who they are and where they are, on shortened tether you know that. What the Secretary decided to do in many of these cases is (to) shorten it even more. So, from in some cases 10 days prepared to deploy - you've got to be able to go in 10 days - to now five. It depends on the unit but they will have to make whatever preparations they feel they need to make to be able to meet that five-day commitment."

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Pentagon United States From

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

8 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

8 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

8 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

8 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

8 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.