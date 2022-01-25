US Ready to Send Troops to Europe in 5 Days in Event of Ukraine Escalation - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United States is ready to deploy its extra troops to Europe within five days if any escalation takes place in Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"They are just being notified today," Kirby told a press briefing.

"Some of these units are already, just by nature of who they are and where they are, on shortened tether you know that. What the Secretary decided to do in many of these cases is (to) shorten it even more. So, from in some cases 10 days prepared to deploy - you've got to be able to go in 10 days - to now five. It depends on the unit but they will have to make whatever preparations they feel they need to make to be able to meet that five-day commitment."