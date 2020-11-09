US Ready To Sit Down With Russian Counterparts To Find Areas Of Agreement - Biegun
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:51 PM
US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Monday he is prepared to sit down with Russian counterparts to explore possible areas of agreement
"I'm a very practical person - I'm prepared to sit down with Russian counterparts and explore where we can find areas of agreement, even as we have areas of deep disagreement," Biegun said at the ninth annual Transatlantic Forum on Russia.