US Ready to Strangle Europe for Sake of Own Interests - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The United States is ready to strangle European countries in order to advance its interests, even amid COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"What is happening now? Washington said ” and that's it, the Europeans should do it. To advance its interests, the United States is ready to strangle Europe.

If you want to continue to maintain allied relations within NATO, pay," Venediktov said.

In order to make the Europeans "finally realize who is the boss here," the United States, "is simultaneously destroying agreements such as the INF Treaty and the Open Skies Treaty, on which European security directly depends," he said.

In addition, the United States "is doing everything in its power to prevent Europe from receiving cheap gas via Nord Stream 2," Venediktov recalled.