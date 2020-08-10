UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ready To Strangle Europe For Sake Of Own Interests - Russian Security Council

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:10 AM

US Ready to Strangle Europe for Sake of Own Interests - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The United States is ready to strangle European countries in order to advance its interests, even amid COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"What is happening now? Washington said ” and that's it, the Europeans should do it. To advance its interests, the United States is ready to strangle Europe.

If you want to continue to maintain allied relations within NATO, pay," Venediktov said.

In order to make the Europeans "finally realize who is the boss here," the United States, "is simultaneously destroying agreements such as the INF Treaty and the Open Skies Treaty, on which European security directly depends," he said.

In addition, the United States "is doing everything in its power to prevent Europe from receiving cheap gas via Nord Stream 2," Venediktov recalled.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe Washington Nord United States Gas From

Recent Stories

Beeâ€™ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

6 hours ago

UAE participates in International Donor Conference ..

7 hours ago

â€˜Market Dialogueâ€™ brings focus on diversity an ..

7 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

7 hours ago

Union Properties completes Strategic Blue Print an ..

7 hours ago

Shakhbout Medical City launches three specialty su ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.