UrduPoint.com

US Ready To Support Democracy In Armenia - Ambassador In Yerevan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 07:14 PM

US Ready to Support Democracy in Armenia - Ambassador in Yerevan

US Ambassador in Yerevan Kristina Kvien has announced the US's readiness to support democracy and human rights protection in Armenia, the diplomatic mission's press service said on Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) US Ambassador in Yerevan Kristina Kvien has announced the US's readiness to support democracy and human rights protection in Armenia, the diplomatic mission's press service said on Wednesday.

Kvien made the announcement during a meeting with Armenian Human Rights Defender Anahit Manasyan on Wednesday.

"During the meeting with Manasyan, Ambassador Kvien confirmed the US's commitment to support Armenia's progress in the field of human rights and democracy protection," the statement said.

Earlier in April, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan expressed his high appreciation for the country's partnership with the US on shared democratic values, human rights and the rule of law.

Related Topics

Democracy Yerevan Armenia Progress April

Recent Stories

Belarus to Participate in SCO Defense Ministers' M ..

Belarus to Participate in SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting on April 28

4 minutes ago
 Russian Prosecutor General Says Hazardous Waste Re ..

Russian Prosecutor General Says Hazardous Waste Recycling Reform Stalled, Data H ..

4 minutes ago
 Estonia Has No Plans to Host Foreign Military Base ..

Estonia Has No Plans to Host Foreign Military Bases - Prime Minister

4 minutes ago
 KMC finalizes arrangements to cope with situation ..

KMC finalizes arrangements to cope with situation during expected rains

4 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Xi-Zelenskyy Phone Call - White House

US Welcomes Xi-Zelenskyy Phone Call - White House

7 minutes ago
 NHMP imposes fine Rs 11 million on transporters du ..

NHMP imposes fine Rs 11 million on transporters during Eid days

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.