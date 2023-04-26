US Ready to Support Democracy in Armenia - Ambassador in Yerevan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) US Ambassador in Yerevan Kristina Kvien has announced the US's readiness to support democracy and human rights protection in Armenia, the diplomatic mission's press service said on Wednesday.

Kvien made the announcement during a meeting with Armenian Human Rights Defender Anahit Manasyan on Wednesday.

"During the meeting with Manasyan, Ambassador Kvien confirmed the US's commitment to support Armenia's progress in the field of human rights and democracy protection," the statement said.

Earlier in April, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan expressed his high appreciation for the country's partnership with the US on shared democratic values, human rights and the rule of law.