US Ready to Support Diplomatic Efforts to Resolve Conflict in Ukraine - Embassy in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The United States is ready to support diplomatic efforts and the Normandy format to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, the US Embassy in Russia said in a statement following a visit to Moscow by Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried.

On Wednesday, Donfried met in Moscow with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak.

"During these meetings, Dr.

Donfried discussed U.S. concerns regarding Russia's military buildup near Ukraine and reinforced the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Assistant Secretary emphasized that progress is possible on ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine through implementation of the Minsk agreements and that the United States is ready to support diplomatic efforts, in support of the Normandy Format," the embassy said in a statement.