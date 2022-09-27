US Ready to Support Europe After Nord Stream Leaks - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The United States is ready to support Europe after leaks at Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, AFP reported on Tuesday, citing a White House official.

"I'm not going to speculate on the cause, and I know our European partners are investigating. We stand ready to provide support to their efforts," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

On Monday, Nord Stream 2 AG reported a sharp pressure drop at one of the lines of Nord Stream 2, which had been filled with technical gas after construction.

An investigation into the cause is underway, the company said. Shortly after, Nord Stream AG, the operator of Nord Stream 1, reported a decrease in pressure at both lines. The pipeline has been out of operation since the end of August, but is filled with gas. The reasons for the pressure drop are also unknown.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia is extremely concerned by the emergencies, calling for a prompt investigation without ruling out an act of sabotage as the cause.