US Ready To Support Iraq's New Prime Minister - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 03:00 AM

US Ready to Support Iraq's New Prime Minister - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The US government is prepared to support new Iraqi Prime Minister Adnan Zurfi provided his policies on basic issues satisfied Washington's demands, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"Iraqis want a government that upholds Iraq's sovereignty, provides basic needs, is free of corruption, and protects their human rights," Pompeo said in a Twitter message on Tuesday.

"If Iraq's newly selected Prime Minister-designate, Adnan Zurfi puts these interests first, he will have US and international support."

On Sunday, Pompeo told outgoing Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi in a phone conversation that Washington would take more actions to defend coalition troops in the country.

US military official said earlier in the day that two rockets fired at Besmaya base, but did not land near the military infrastructure. Another two rockets hit residential area in Baghdad later on Tuesday, Western media reported.

