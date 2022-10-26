UrduPoint.com

US Ready To Take More Steps In Response To Any Possible N. Korean Nuke Test - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Ready to Take More Steps in Response to Any Possible N. Korean Nuke Test - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The United States is prepared to respond to a potential nuclear test by North Korea or any other provocation, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We are prepared to take additional steps when it comes to defense and deterrence in response to any additional North Korean provocations, including the possibility of a seventh nuclear test," Price said during a press briefing.

It has been the United States' assessment for some time now that the North Koreans are in a position to conduct their seventh nuclear test, Price said.

