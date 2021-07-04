US Ready to Use COVID-19 Booster Shots If Necessary - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) The United States is ready to use COVID-19 booster shots once experts recommend doing so, Jeffrey Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said on Sunday.

As the so-called Delta variant of the coronavirus continues spreading across the globe, some countries, such as the United Kingdom and Germany, are preparing to launch booster vaccination campaigns to counter it.

"What I can tell you, if boosters are needed, we are ready, as we have been throughout this fight with the pandemic.

We have contingency plans. We have supply. So if the decision is made that boosters are needed, we are ready. But that decision has not been made by the science - scientists or the doctors," Zients told CBS news.

The official added that the experts would decide on the matter once they collected enough data from clinical studies.

The US has already fully vaccinated 156,982,549 people, which is 47.3% of the country's population.