UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ready To Use COVID-19 Booster Shots If Necessary - Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 10:50 PM

US Ready to Use COVID-19 Booster Shots If Necessary - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) The United States is ready to use COVID-19 booster shots once experts recommend doing so, Jeffrey Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said on Sunday.

As the so-called Delta variant of the coronavirus continues spreading across the globe, some countries, such as the United Kingdom and Germany, are preparing to launch booster vaccination campaigns to counter it.

"What I can tell you, if boosters are needed, we are ready, as we have been throughout this fight with the pandemic.

We have contingency plans. We have supply. So if the decision is made that boosters are needed, we are ready. But that decision has not been made by the science - scientists or the doctors," Zients told CBS news.

The official added that the experts would decide on the matter once they collected enough data from clinical studies.

The US has already fully vaccinated 156,982,549 people, which is 47.3% of the country's population.

Related Topics

White House Germany United Kingdom United States Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arada Foundation dispatches lifesaving equipment t ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage delegation visits A ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th batch ..

3 hours ago

Shareholders laud Etihad Credit Insurance contribu ..

4 hours ago

UAEU, MBZUAI discuss cooperation

4 hours ago

Techniques developed at AUS labs give clean, effic ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.