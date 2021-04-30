UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ready To Use High-Level Diplomatic Channels With Russia On Ukraine - White House

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:06 PM

US Ready to Use High-Level Diplomatic Channels With Russia on Ukraine - White House

The United States wants to use high-level private diplomatic channels with Russia to address the situation around Ukrainian, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The United States wants to use high-level private diplomatic channels with Russia to address the situation around Ukrainian, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"Our goal here, particularly where it comes to Ukraine, is to be vigilant and public and unabashed in saying that we support and stand up for sovereignty and territorial integrity but then to use high-level private diplomatic channels to communicate with the Russians about how we manage this situation going forward alongside consultations with the Germans, the French and other key actors in the diplomacy around Ukraine," Sullivan said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States

Recent Stories

Sudan's Think Tank Links Reported U-Turn on Russia ..

4 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister, Other Foreign Leaders Offer Con ..

4 minutes ago

Dozens of People Remain Under Rubble After Deadly ..

5 minutes ago

427 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCO ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, infects 1115 others ..

20 minutes ago

Computerization of KMC's records to stop alternati ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.