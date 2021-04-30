US Ready to Use High-Level Diplomatic Channels With Russia on Ukraine - White House

The United States wants to use high-level private diplomatic channels with Russia to address the situation around Ukrainian, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The United States wants to use high-level private diplomatic channels with Russia to address the situation around Ukrainian, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"Our goal here, particularly where it comes to Ukraine, is to be vigilant and public and unabashed in saying that we support and stand up for sovereignty and territorial integrity but then to use high-level private diplomatic channels to communicate with the Russians about how we manage this situation going forward alongside consultations with the Germans, the French and other key actors in the diplomacy around Ukraine," Sullivan said.