US Ready to Work With New Burundi Govt, Urges Broad Representation - State Dept

The United States is prepared to work with Burundi's new government and calls on the country's new leader to include wide political representation, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Thursday upon President Evariste Ndayishimiye's inauguration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The United States is prepared to work with Burundi's new government and calls on the country's new leader to include wide political representation, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Thursday upon President Evariste Ndayishimiye's inauguration.

"We urge the new government to include a broad representation of political stakeholders; to release members of political parties, civil society, and journalists arbitrarily arrested for election-related activities; and to investigate and pursue accountability for allegations of voter intimidation," Ortagus said.

Evariste Ndayishimiye was sworn in as country's new president earlier in the day at the Ingoma stadium in the capital city of Gitegay.

Washington congratulated President Evariste Ndayishimiye on his inauguration, Ortagus said.

"Today's inauguration is a historic moment that demonstrates Burundians' continued commitment to a peaceful transfer of power. We recognize this is a momentous occasion for the people of Burundi and an opportunity for the government to usher in a new period in Burundian history," she said.

"The United States remains a friend and partner to Burundi, and we welcome the opportunity to work with President Ndayishimiye and government leadership at all levels as they work to promote prosperity, strengthen democratic institutions and human rights, and ensure regional and global stability on behalf of the Burundian people."

The presidential election took place in Burundi on May 20 with Ndayishimiye winning 71 percent of the vote. The president-elect was due to be inaugurated in August, but the sudden death of the incumbent head of state, Pierre Nkurunziza, forced the Supreme Court to allow Ndayishimiye to take office ahead of schedule.

Pierre Nkurunziza, died on June 8 at the age of 56. According to authorities, he suffered a heart attack. Earlier, Nkurunziza refused to participate in the elections in 2020, despite the ratification of the new constitution, allowing him to be elected for two more periods of seven years. Nkurunziza has been the president of Burundi since 2005.