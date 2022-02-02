(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States is ready to work with Russia within the NATO-Russia Council (NRC) but will continue to support the alliance's "open door" policy, according to Washington's reply to Russia's security proposals obtained by Spain's El Pais newspaper.

"The United States continues to firmly support NATO's Open Door Policy, and believes that the NRC is the appropriate forum for discussions of that issue," the document read.

The US is also ready to interact with Russia within the strategic stability dialogue, and the OSCE.