US Ready to Work With Russia, China on Climate Change - Kerry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The United States is ready to cooperate with Russia, China and other countries on issues concerning climate change, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Wednesday.

"We will work, I hope, with China, with India, with Russia, with people with whom we have differences on other issues obviously," Kerry said during his stay in Brussels, Belgium.

Kerry is visiting Brussels, London and Paris to work with US allies to strengthen what he called a "global climate ambition" ahead of two key summits on the issue.

The Special Envoy pointed out that addressing climate change does not require trading that issue for other issues. Climate change requires everybody to do what is necessary to meet this challenge, Kerry added.

Under the Biden administration, the United States has resumed its active participation in projects focused on climate change. One of President Joe Biden's executive orders at the beginning of assuming office concerned the return of the Unite States to the Paris Climate Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.