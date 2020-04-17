UrduPoint.com
US Ready Use Global Magnitsky Act To Target COVID-19-Related Corruption - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

The United States is prepared to use the Global Magnitsky Act to address possible corruption related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control Director Andrea Gacki stated on Friday

"If there is corruption related to COVID-19...

it's something we would look at very seriously and consider using our Magnitsky authority to target," Gacki said.

Congress passed the Global Magnitsky Act in 2016 - an extension of the original 2016 Magnitsky Act which imposed visa bans and asset freezes against Russian citizens allegedly implicated in human rights violations - to authorize imposing sanctions against corrupt current and former officials anywhere in the world.

The act is named after Russian tax accountant Sergei Magnitsky who died in a Moscow prison in 2009.

